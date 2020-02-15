No. 8 Texas A&M falls at No. 7 SMU, 12-7

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team fell to No. 7 SMU, 12-7, Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

In the day’s first event, Flat, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss defeated Vivian Yowan, 75-71, while Rhian Murphy registered a 73 to topple Miranda Seade’s score of 69.

In Horsemanship, Cameron Crenwelge recorded a 78, which is the highest score by an Aggie this season, to take down Mallory Vroegh’s 75.5. For her efforts, Crenwelge earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors for the second time this year. Alex Albright beat Megan Waldron, 72.5-71.

Grace Boston recorded the lone point in Fences, tallying a score of 80 to better Brett Burlington’s 77.

Marissa Harrell tallied the first point for the Aggies in Reining with a season-high 71 to trounce Holly Lansidel’s 62.5. To close out the event, Courtney Yohey knocked off Dani Latimer, 72-70.5, and set a new season high score and earned her first career MOP.

The Aggies return to action on Feb. 22 as they take on Oklahoma State at 10:00 a.m. at Totusek Arena.