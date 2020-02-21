No. 8 Texas A&M remains on the road at No. 2 Oklahoma State

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team closes out its three-meet road trip Saturday as they take on No. 2 Oklahoma State at 10 a.m. at Totusek Arena.

The Aggies (3-5, 2-3 SEC) look to rebound off a 12-7 defeat at then-No. 7 SMU on Feb. 15. Against the Mustangs, Cameron Crenwelge and Courtney Yohey captured Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in Horsemanship and Reining, respectively. In Horsemanship, Crenwelge recorded a 78, the highest by an Aggie in the event this season.

The Cowgirls (7-3, 3-1 SEC) remain undefeated at home after a 14-5 victory over then-No. 6 TCU on Saturday. Oklahoma State swept and captured MOPs in all four events.

Saturday’s matchup is the 23rd all-time meeting against the Cowgirls with Texas A&M leading the series, 14-9.

The Maroon & White have won four of the last five meetings against Oklahoma State.

The two teams last met in fall of 2018 when the Aggies prevailed over the Cowgirls, 12-5, inside the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

To learn more about the Aggie Equestrian team, log onto 12thman.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.