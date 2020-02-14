No. 8 Texas A&M squares off against No. 7 SMU on Saturday

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team remains on the road to face off against No. 7 SMU at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

The Aggies (3-4, 2-3 SEC) look to bounce back after a 10-10 loss via tiebreaker (1421.5-1358) at then-No. 4 South Carolina on Feb. 8. Despite the loss, the Maroon & White captured three Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors in Flat (Caroline Dance), Horsemanship (Ashley Davidson) and Reining (Marissa Harrell).

The Mustangs (3-3) are coming off a 13-5 win over No. 2 Oklahoma State on Saturday. SMU secured MOPs in all four events.

Saturday’s matchup is the 15th all-time meeting between Aggies and Mustangs with Texas A&M holding a 10-4 lead. The Maroon & White have won three of the last four meets against SMU.