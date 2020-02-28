No. 8 Texas A&M tops No. 9 Baylor, 10-8

The No. 8 Texas A&M Equestrian team defeated No. 9 Baylor, 10-8, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“This was a big win,” head coach Tana McKay said. “There has been some stress on the kids coming down to the wire at the end of the season, and they have put a lot of pressure on themselves. The good thing is that they can handle the pressure. They were able to come out here and get a win against Baylor, who is a good team.”

In the day’s initial event, Fences, Grace Boston tallied the first point with an 83-82 victory over Rachael Davis. Haley Redifer tallied a season-high 88 to defeat Caroline Fuller’s 84, and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

The Aggies (4-6, 2-3 SEC) took a 6-4 lead into the half after winning Horsemanship, 4-1. Cameron Crenwelge edged out Gabrielle Marty, 74.5-74, before Alex Albright topped Kacie Scharf, 76-75.5. Katie Conklin was named MOP after her 76-70 win over Marley Mainwaring. Ashley Davidson concluded the event with a 73.5-72.5 triumph over Katie Davis.

In Flat, Nicole Leonard registered the lone point for the Maroon & White as she knocked off Caroline Fuller, 90-80.

Darby Gardner recorded the first point in Reining with a 71.5-70.5 victory over Maddy Bomba. Lisa Bricker defeated Maggie Cincotta, 72-67.5, before Courtney Yohey secured the win after topping Sydney Scheckel, 72-71.

The Aggies close out the home portion of the 2019-20 schedule Saturday with an 11 a.m. meet against South Dakota State. Following the conclusion of the meet, the Aggies will honor their 10 seniors.

“We talked about honoring our seniors before the meet this morning,” McKay added. “Four years go by so fast. One minute they’re freshmen and the next, they are graduating. We are looking forward to celebrating all that they have accomplished and sending them off in the right way.”

To learn more about the Aggie Equestrian team, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.