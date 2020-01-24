No. 9 Texas A&M Tennis hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend

The No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team is set to host South Alabama, Oregon and Georgia Tech for the 2020 ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies and Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. following the Ducks and Yellow Jackets showdown at 10 a.m.

“We are excited that the dual match season is here and to host the ITA Kick Off again this season,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “We have a solid lineup at the top and are looking forward to seeing our new guys step into the lineup against some solid competition. We have to play well to advance thru this weekend and have our hands full with South Alabama, Oregon and Georgia Tech in town.”

Winners from each of the four-team ITA Kickoff Weekend regionals advance to the 2020 Oracle ITA Division I National Men's Team Indoor Championship to be held at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisc., hosted by the University of Wisconsin. The winner of Texas A&M vs. South Alabama will go on to face the winner of Oregon vs. Georgia Tech. The regional final is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) while the consolation match is scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT).

Admission to tennis this season is free for all fans, but fans wishing to be a part of the Stadium Club can visit https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/tennis/index.html to secure their place for the upcoming men's and women's tennis season. Fans unable to make it the Mitchell Tennis Center can follow live scoring at tamustats.com or watch live video at 12thman.com/livetennis.

