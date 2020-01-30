No. 9 Texas A&M Tennis set to face Tulsa and Texas Tech this weekend

The No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team (2-0) travels to Tulsa (5-1) to take on the Golden Hurricane at the Case Tennis Center at 6 p.m. Friday evening before heading to Dallas to face off against Texas Tech (3-2) at the SMU Tennis Complex on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"Momentum in any sport is very important and has to be guarded by very hard work and a very healthy respect for your upcoming opponent," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "We are on the road for the first time and beginning our indoor season which is a major change in itself. Our guys are excited for this new opportunity and like any time you are on the road have to rely on internal motivation and inner belief in one another."

The Maroon & White opened the season by sweeping the ITA Kickoff at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center last weekend. The Aggies topped South Alabama and Georgia Tech to advance to the ITA Indoor Team Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, Feb. 13-17 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Aggies enlist an SEC-best seven ranked singles student-athletes, highlighted by No. 3 Valentin Vacherot. Vacherot enters the spring season following one of the most impressive fall campaigns by an Aggie in program history, advancing to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American, ITA Texas Regional and the ITA National Fall Championships. Joining Vacherot in the rankings are No. 10 Hady Habib, No. 27 Carlos Aguilar, No. 74 Pierce Rollins, No. 75 Barnaby Smith, No. 105 Noah Schachter and No. 107 Austin Abbrat.

