No. 9 Texas A&M Tennis tackles Tulsa indoors

The No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team defeated Tulsa, 6-1, Friday at the Case Tennis Center to improve to 3-0 on the season while the Golden Hurricanes fell to 5-2.

"I thought our guys came out and played aggressively in the doubles, we seemed to settle in nicely in our singles matches as well," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "I felt we looked solid in our first indoor match and hopefully we can build on that moving forward."

The Aggies captured the doubles point for the third straight match. The A&M freshman duo of Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins were the first in the victory column, winning 6-1 on court three over Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwall-Jones. A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter secured the doubles point with a 6-3 triumph on court two over Jarod Hing and Boriss Kamden.

No. 105 Noah Schachter doubled the A&M lead with win on court four after Connor Di Marco was forced to retire. No. 10 Carlos Aguilar pushed the Aggie advantage to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over No. 98 Kody Pearson on court one.

Tulsa recorded a point on court six as Ezequiel Santalla tripped up No. 74 Rollins on court six.

No. 3 Vacherot clinched the win for the Aggies with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on court two over Hing. No. 10 Habib and No. 75 Barnaby Smith added wins for the Aggies to make the final score 6-1.

The Aggies remain away from home as they head to the metroplex for matchup against Texas Tech at the SMU Tennis Complex on Super Bowl Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Tulsa

Jan 31, 2020 at Tulsa, Okla.

(Michael D. Case Tennis Center)

#9 Texas A&M 6, Tulsa 1

Singles competition

1. #27 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. #98 Kody Pearson (TLS-M) 6-2, 6-1

2. #3 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Jarod Hing (TLS-M) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

3. #10 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS-M) 6-1, 7-6 (12-10)

4. #105 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Connor Di Marco (TLS-M) 6-4, retired

5. #75 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz (TLS-M) 7-5, 6-3

6. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS-M) def. #74 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS-M) def. Hady Habib/Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-4

2. Valentin Vacherot/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Jarod Hing/Boriss Kamdem (TLS-M) 6-3

3. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS-M) 6-1

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 3-0; National ranking #9

Tulsa 5-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (4,1,6,2,3,5)

Official: Bob Holland T-2.11