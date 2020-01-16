No. 9 Texas A&M set for Sherwood Cup Against USC, UCLA and Stanford

The No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team travelled to Los Angeles to compete at the 2020 Sherwood Collegiate Cup presented by the Sherwood Country Club. Joining the Aggies at the tournament will be student-athletes from No. 3 USC, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Stanford.

"We have three storied opponents to get our feet wet for the spring season," Texas A&M men's tennis head coach Steve Denton said. "USC, Stanford and UCLA are perennial top-10 teams. Facing a talented field like this will be a great indicator for where we are heading into the dual match season. I know the team is extremely excited to compete over the next couple days here in California at the Sherwood Country Club."

The impressive field includes 17 ranked singles players and is scheduled to run through Monday. Two rounds of singles action will take place on Friday before a double dose of doubles action gets underway on Saturday.

