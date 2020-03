On Saturday, the Normangee boys basketball team fell to San Saba 49-35 in a 2A Region IV final.

San Saba took over in the second quarter going on an 11-0 run and went into half up 26-13.

Normangee stormed their way back in third quarter, courtesy of a 16-2 run to cut the lead to four at 34-30 heading into the final eight minutes. The Panthers were not able to complete the comeback falling 49-35.

Normangee ends the season with a 29-5 record.