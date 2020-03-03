Normangee holds off Hearne 52-51 in the regional quarterfinals

The Normangee boys basketball team beat Hearne 52-51 in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The game was back and forth all night. The Eagles missed several layups to start the game to give Normangee the early lead. Hearne fought back to take the 27-26 lead at halftime. Luke Yellott for the Panthers sunk a free throw to take the lead 52-51 with 10 seconds left in the game. The Eagles in their final possession missed at the buzzer.

Normangee moves on to the regional tournament in San Marcos. Their semi-final game will be Friday at 8:00 pm against Santa Maria.