Normangee hosted Cayuga on Friday night looking for their second win in a row.

Normangee got off to a quick start with a 6-0 lead on a Izaha Jones touchdown.

A back and forth game, the Wildcats make a comeback in the first quarter making the score 8-6.

With 5 minutes left in the second quarter, Jones kept it himself for his second touchdown of the game and a 12-8 lead.

Normangee came out on top with a final score of 49-28.