Normangee stays unbeaten in district play with win over Iola

The Normangee boys basketball team beat Iola 54-38 Friday night in a district 26-2A game at Bulldog Gym. Normangee improves to 9-0 in district play. Iola is now 6-3 in district play.

Brady Harris led Normangee in scoring with 14 points. Denton Young scored 11 points. Brandon Brooks finished with 11 points. Adam Crenshaw led Iola in scoring with 18 points.

Normangee will return to action February 18 to host Somerville in the final game of the regular season. Iola will close out the regular season on the road February 18 against Burton.