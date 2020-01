On Friday, Normangee beat Mumford 46-40.

Mumford took a 15-12 lead in the second quarter on a Reavon Moore bucket. But, Normangee went on a 7-0 run to end the half and take a 20-15 lead.

Mumford made it a four point game with a minute left to play, but Normangee held on for the 46-40 win.