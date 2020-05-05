Obama to speak at LeBron James’ graduation event

LeBron James promised the Class of 2020 something special for their virtual commencement celebrations, and he delivered.

James revealed Tuesday that former President Barack Obama will speak during the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

“You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family,” James tweeted Tuesday when making the announcement.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year. “Graduate Together” will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

