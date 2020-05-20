Ohio Native latest to Sign to Play in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

With less than one month until the opening game of the College Summer Baseball Invitational in Texas, the tournament is proud to boast the addition of outfielder Bryant Shellenbarger from the University of Akron to the roster pool.

Attending the University of Akron not far from his hometown of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Shellenbarger was enjoying his junior year of college prior to the recent shortening of the season. Injury forced the missing of his sophomore year on the diamond, but Bryant showed real promise as a freshman at Lincoln Trail College, seeing action in 38 games that year where he batted .308 with 22 RBI, 17 runs, three homers, and a stolen base. At Mount Vernon High School, Shellenbarger was a four-year letter winner who saw action at pitcher and outfielder twice earning first-team All-OCC selection.

He was also an integral part of the Brazos Valley Bombers 2019 Championship run in the Texas Collegiate League during the 2019 summer where he hit .295 with seven doubles, six triples and four home runs. “I really enjoyed spending time in Central Texas last summer and fell like this is the perfect opportunity to showcase my progress on the field in such a great community,” explained Shellenbarger, “This is going to be a once in a lifetime experience for us as players, it’s going to be fun.”

Shellenbarger will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)