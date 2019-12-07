Oklahoma beats Baylor in OT for B12 title

Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma made its bid for another playoff berth with a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners won their fifth consecutive Big 12 title and 13th overall. The win came a day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game to seemingly provide a clearer path to the College Football Playoff for the Big 12 champ.

It was the second time in four weeks the Sooners beat surprising Baylor in a close game.

Baylor tied the game in the fourth quarter after two long passes by freshman Jacob Zeno, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender. There was an 81-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’ third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.

After Oklahoma scored on three plays to start overtime, Zeno threw two incompletions before he was sacked for a 10-yard loss. He flung a game-ending pass that fell to the ground.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, threw for 278 yards a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.