Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner rolls during ride after OU score

University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school's "Sooner Schooner" or the horses that pull it when the covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.

The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups makes a circle on the field after Oklahoma scores and was celebrating after an OU second-quarter touchdown on Saturday when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.

The OU athletic department said in a statement that the three people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and the horse handlers who said the horses appear uninjured as well.

