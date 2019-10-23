Ole Miss offense prepared Aggies for Mississippi State

The Texas A&M football team returns home this weekend to host Mississippi State. Like Ole Miss, the Bulldogs offensive attack centers around a quarterback that likes to run, but it's not a two quarterback system like the Rebels presented last weekend.

The Bulldogs will also trout out a true freshman quarterback like Ole Miss's John Rhys Plumlee. Garrett Schrader will be making his third career start. Last week against second ranked LSU he threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 66 yards and a score. Aggie Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says the Bulldog offense is a little more physical and conventional then what they saw in Oxford.

"They're spread, but probably more physical packages inside. Not as much empty. They'll go empty, but not as much empty as with two quarterbacks and a true spread. This is a quarterback run that can spread, but can also be conventional and run conventional power plays and things of that nature," said Fisher.

The Aggies are looking for their first two game winning streak of the season and if they can pick up a victory on Saturday would snap a three game losing streak to Mississippi State.