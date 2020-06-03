Ornelas Earns Freshman All-America Status

Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Mason Ornelas earned a spot on the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team powered by Diamond Sports, the publication announced.

Ornelas made seven appearances as a rookie, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.08 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He surrendered just three hits and one walk in 8.1 innings on the season.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native had a pair of outings that stood out. On February 21, he fanned all four batters he faced against Army West Point as the Maroon & White recorded a school-record 22 strikeouts. In the game against No. 8 UCLA, he pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Collegiate Baseball is the lone entity to have named Freshman All-America squads for the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

The Aggies posted a 15-3 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

