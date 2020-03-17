PGA Championship postponed

A second men’s golf major has been postponed, four days after Augusta National officials decided to push back the Masters. A person involved in the discussions tells The Associated Press the PGA Championship will not be held in San Francisco during the third weekend of May. San Francisco now is among six counties in the Bay Area where residents are ordered to venture outside only when necessary for the next three weeks. There was no indication when the PGA Championship would be played, or if it would remain in San Francisco.