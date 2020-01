The Katy Paetow Panthers (5-0) beat A&M Consolidated(4-1) 66-61 Friday night at Tiger Gym and took over first place in District 19-5A.

The Panthers got 17 points from Trevor Frank and 16 from Davion Sargent including the game winning bucket on a three point play that put Paetow up to stay with 1:39 to play.

A&M Consolidated was paced by Jaylen Harrison who had 17 and Bryce Smith who added 16.

The Tigers will look to rebound on Tuesday as they host Brenham at 6:30.