Pair of Caldwell football players announce college plans

Thursday afternoon Caldwell ISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Matt Langley announced that Charles Sleeth and Brandon Williams were accepting scholarship offers to play college football.

Sleeth is headed to Sul Ross State University as a defensive lineman and will major in Criminology.

He was a first team all district selection this season.

Meanwhile Williams is bound for Blinn College. He is was a first team all district defensive end and the team most valuable player.

Brandon will be studying veterinary medicine and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M to continue his football career and studies in a year or two.

