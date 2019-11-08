Panthers blow out Bobcats on Senior Night

The Normangee Panthers (5-5, 4-1) blow out the Kerens Bobcats (1-9, 1-4) on Senior Night, 57-0.

The Panthers would put up 23 points in the first quarter, including a punt return for 50 yards and converting two two-point conversions.

Luke Yellott had a big first half with two rushing touchdowns and the punt return for a touchdown. Mason Hardy finished the half with a 14-yard passing touchdown to Izaha Jones.

The Normangee Panthers are in the playoffs and are waiting for the announcement of who they will be playing.