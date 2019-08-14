Patrick Bates selected to Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame

The Texas A&M Lettermen's Association will hold its 42nd annual Burgess Banquet to honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Former football standout Patrick Bates ‘92, will be inducted at the ceremony on Friday, September 13 in the Ford Hall of Champions.

Bates was a two-year letterwinner (1991, 1992) and a member of the Aggie squad in the first two of the three-year stint of consecutive Southwest Conference Championships during the period of 1991-1993.

Bates was a First Team All-American free safety in 1992 and is one of only 51 Aggies to receive All-America honors. Bates also earned back-to-back All-SWC honors in 1991 and 1992. In 1991, he led the team with four interceptions, and in 1992 he led the team with 95 tackles.

Bates was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1993 NFL Draft, going 12th overall. He played three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons.

Joining Bates in the Class of 2019 are Alia Atkinson '10 from women's swimming & diving, Morenike Atunrase ’08 of women’s basketball, Ty Warren '03, Hunter Goodwin '96, and Randy Wylie '86 from football, Kyle Hawthorne '79 from baseball, Joseph Jones '08 from men's basketball and Justin Oliver '09 and James E. Wiley '46 from men's track & field.

The Ford Hall of Champions is located on the west side of Kyle Field, and the event is open to the general public. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 7 p.m.