Payton unsure if Brees plays beyond 2020

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says he didn't mean to insinuate on a television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees informed him of plans to retire after the upcoming season.

Payton said Wednesday during a conference call with media in New Orleans that he doesn’t know if this is Brees’ last year.

On Tuesday, Payton was being interviewed on ESPN when he mentioned the Saints had a "unique" quarterback situation because the 41-year-old Brees was coming back for a “final season.” He clarified on Wednesday he really meant to convey the idea that the Saints can't really know for sure if Brees will keep playing in 2021 until the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns passing makes that call himself.

