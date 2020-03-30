Perry declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, the only player to rank among the SEC's top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks in 2019-20, has entered his name for the 2020 NBA Draft announced Sunday.

Perry totaled 868 points, 557 rebounds, 61 blocks and 26 double-doubles over his two seasons in the Maroon and White. The 868 points are fourth-most for a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons only behind Jamont Gordon, Ray White and Rickey Brown. The 557 rebounds are the highest two-year total for a MSU player since Jarvis Varnado in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and ranked inside the program's top 30.

Perry aims to make it back-to-back seasons for Mississippi State with a NBA Draft selection. Quinndary Weatherspoon was chosen by the San Antonio Spurs last season.

"I'm really excited for Reggie," head coach Ben Howland said. "He had a great two years with us. I thought he was an outstanding player. His freshman year, he ended up being All-SEC Freshman Team and helped us get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. I thought he was about to get us back there for a second year in

a row until our season got cut short. He got about every honor and award out there you can get."

"Ultimately, Reggie is going to be a successful NBA player. I have no doubt about it," Howland continued. "He has the skill package to go with a great understanding of the game. He has a bright future ahead because of his basketball IQ combined with his skill package, his size and his strength. I'm excited for him and will be pulling for him to do great things at the next level."

Perry posted 17.4 points (6th), 10.1 rebounds (1st) and 1.2 blocks (9th) per game during his sophomore campaign and drained 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts which ranked fourth on the SEC leaderboard. He improved his marks to 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game during SEC action.

Perry was the eighth SEC player over the last decade to average a season double-double. The last MSU players to post season double-double averages were Jarvis Varnado (2009-10) and Arnett Moultrie (2011-12). Among those on the SEC's list are NBA standouts Anthony Davis and Julius Randle from Kentucky along with LSU's

Ben Simmons.

Perry, a Karl Malone Award top 5 finalist given to the nation's top power forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, has already been named consensus All-SEC First Team in addition to National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District accolades. He

claimed SEC Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press and was the Bailey Howell Trophy recipient awarded to the state of Mississippi's top collegiate player.

