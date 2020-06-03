Phase III sets Kyle Field capacity at 51,366

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his Phase Three Executive Order Wednesday afternoon as the state continues the reopening process due to the COVID-19 disaster and from a sports standpoint the plan sets the outdoor stadium seating capacity for college and professional events at 50 percent.

That would mean Kyle Field could have a capacity of 51,366.

The number could be decreased by either Texas A&M, as the stadium owner, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, or Brazos County Judge Duane Peters after consultation with the local health authority.

The governor's entire Phase III Executive Order can be accessed in this stories' RELATED ITEM link.