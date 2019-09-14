Pike Leads Aggies at CSCAA Open Water Championships

Texas A&M women’s swimming started off the season strong at the 2019 College Swimming Coaches Association of America Open Water Championships hosted by the University of Kansas. The Aggies competed in Saturday's 3.1 mile swim across Lone Star Lake.

Freshman Taylor Pike finished first in her debut event for the Aggies with a time of 1:03:48.0, while freshman Joy Field was right behind her placing second with a time of 1:03:55.3.

The Aggies had three other swimmers in action, as sophomore Mollie Wright finishing 39th with a time of 1:09:20.9, freshman Ashley Conrad was close behind in 40th (1:09:20.9) and sophomore Karling Hemstreet came in 45th at 1:09:29.0, out of 76 swimmers.

Overall Texas A&M finished third out of the 15 teams ahead of TCU, Nebraska and Air Force.

The next meet for the Aggies will be Friday, Oct., 18th through Saturday, Oct., 19th against Ohio State in College Station.

