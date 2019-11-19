Piper Earns Spot on TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week

Texas A&M senior midfielder Grace Piper was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week on Tuesday, after her performance in the NCAA Tournament first around win against the Texas Longhorns.

Piper notched a goal and an assist to propel the Aggies to a 4-1 victory over Texas last Friday, as the Maroon & White advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive season. Her assist to Taylor Ziemer in the 24th minute was the equalizer. Her goal, which came in the 56th minute, was a first-touch rocket from 30 yards, extending A&M’s lead 3-1.

The goal was Piper’s first of the season and she increased her assists tally to five in 2019. She has 36 career points with the 13 goals and 10 assists.

This marks the second time Piper earned the honor in her career. She was named to the team on September 4, 2018 following the Aggies’ glorious success in victories over Oklahoma (3-1) and then-No. 9 Santa Clara (4-0).

Texas A&M is 14-4-3 on the season and looking to advance to their 16th Sweet Sixteen. The Maroon & White travel to Los Angeles to face the No. 9 USC Trojans at McAlister Field. The match is set for 3:30 p.m. CT.