Playing difficult first half schedule should better prepare the Aggies for the second half

Halfway through the regular season, The Texas A&M football team is sitting at 3-3. Their three losses on the year come to teams that are a combined 17-1 on the season so far.

The competition for A&M has definitely been tough this first half of their schedule, but the Aggies say it's been a great learning experience. This young team has figured out how to battle through adversity. They've learned just what kind of consistency is needed to compete with some of the best teams in the nation.

Looking towards the back half of the schedule, the Aggies say playing teams like Alabama, Clemson, and Auburn have helped better prepare this team.

"You go through so many growing pains, and then you understand what it takes to be successful. You understand the things you can't do in big time games against big time opponents. You have to be able to execute. You have to be able to put together a compete football game on all three phases of football," said defensive back Keldrick Carper.

"I think it's very important to understand we played the top two teams. The only benefit we can get out of this is to learn from it. It should be, I don't want to say easier, but you're not playing the top two teams anymore," explained wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"It really tests what type of team you are, and it really tests what type of what team you are mentally. A lot of teams with this type of record are probably down. I see a lot of growth with this team. This team has come a long way, especially since I've been here, and myself, and a lot of other players that came in with me. We're definitely not done yet," exclaimed quarterback Kellen Mond.

They're not done yet. The next test for the Aggies will be on the road at Ole Miss this Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.