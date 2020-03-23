Postponed: David Feherty’s Live Off Tour Show at Reed Arena

Due to issues related to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, the David Feherty “Live Off Tour” show at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena has been postponed to an alternate date, likely this fall.

Guests are advised to keep their tickets in a safe place. The ticket(s) will be honored at the rescheduled performance date. Guests will be notified immediately once the new date is announced. If customers have purchased tickets and have not received them, for convenience, the tickets will be held at the box office until the new show date has been selected.

If guests have questions about their purchase or would like more information, please contact the 12th Man Foundation box office: tickets@12thmanfoundation.com