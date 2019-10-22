Povzner Named SEC Diver of the Week

Texas A&M freshman Victor Povzner capped off collegiate debut being named SEC Diver of the Week, with an outstanding performance to help take down the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend in Aggieland.

The 17-year-old won his first event with the Aggies on Friday, October 18, claiming the 3-meter dive with a score of 428.33, to give the Aggies the early edge. Povzner placed fifth in the 1-meter dive on Saturday with a score of 335.85. Povzner’s performance on the boards collected a pivotal 10 points for the Maroon & White.

Prior to Texas A&M, the Canadian senior national team member won gold in the 1-meter with a score of 359.85 for his first national title at the 2019 Summer Senior Nationals, the Canadian National Championship in Windsor, Ontario. Povzner also holds two gold and a bronze medal from the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships.

The Aggies have the weekend off from competition. They will return to the pool on Friday, November 1 to host nationally-ranked Texas at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium.

