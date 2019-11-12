Povzner earns second SEC Men’s Diver of the Week

Freshman Victor Povzner was named SEC Men’s Diver of the Week for a second time in the early phase of his rookie campaign, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Povzner went toe-to-toe with Duke’s 2019 First Team All-American Nathaniel Hernandez, collecting a first- and second-place finish to help the Aggies in their double-dual meet at Harvard. Povzner’s first-place finish was in the 3-meter with a score of 404.90, and his score of 364.35 in the 1-meter is his collegiate career high. Povzner’s performance reaffirms his status as the dependable workhorse of the Aggies’ diving squad.

Povzner has collected two victories thus far in his rookie campaign, in addition to placing in the top three in four out of the six events he’s participated in.

Only one other diver, South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins has won the award multiple times at this point of the season.

The Aggies resume action next week as they host the Art Adamson Invite beginning on Nov. 21, lasting through Nov. 23.