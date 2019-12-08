Prater Named Aggie Heart Award Winner at 2019 Texas A&M Football Banquet

Colton Prater, a senior offensive center from Bossier City, Louisiana, was the heart and soul of the Texas A&M football team and he was named the Aggie Heart Award winner, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. The award was presented at the annual Texas A&M football banquet held Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field to honor the 2019 Aggie football team and especially the senior class.

The Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.

“Colton is what the Aggie Heart Award is all about,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has given everything he has to this program and our football team. Colton just keeps fighting and is a terrific team leader and very deserving of the Aggie Heart Award.”

“This senior class may be small in numbers but they continued to work and helped establish the culture needed here at Texas A&M,” Fisher explained. “They helped lay a great foundation for our future success and worked well with our younger players. I can’t thank them enough.”

2019 AGGIE FOOTBALL BANQUET HONOREES:

OVERALL TEAM

Heart Award: Colton Prater, Sr., OL, Bossier City, LA

Captains: Jhamon Ausbon, Jr., WR, Houston, TX;

Keldrick Carper, Jr., DB, Plain Dealing, LA;

Braden Mann, Sr., P/KOS, Houston, TX;

Colton Prater, Sr., OL, Bossier City, LA

OFFENSE AWARDS

Leadership Award: Jhamon Ausbon, Jr., WR, Houston, TX

Unselfish Leadership Award: Ryan McCollum, Jr., OL, Spring, TX

Top Newcomer Award: Kenyon Green, Fr., OL, Humble, TX

Isaiah Spiller, Fr., RB, Spring, TX

Jalen Wydermeyer, Fr., TE, Dickinson, TX

Attitude Award: Carson Green, Jr., OL, Southlake, TX

Cagan Baldree, Jr., FB, Carthage, TX

Skill Award: Quartney Davis, Jr., WR, Houston, TX

Skill Blocker: Kendrick Rogers, Jr., WR, Frankston, TX

Offensive MVP Award: Kellen Mond, Jr., QB, San Antonio, TX

Defensive Scout Team Player Award: Alex Zettler, Fr., DB, West Jordan, UT

Most Improved Lineman: Colton Prater, Sr., OL, Bossier City, LA

DEFENSE AWARDS

Most Improved Award: Myles Jones, Jr., DB, Magnolia, TX

Leadership Award: Keldrick Carper, Jr., DB, Plain Dealing, LA

Top Newcomer Award: DeMarvin Leal, Fr., DL, San Antonio, TX

Demani Richardson, Fr., DB, Waxahachie, TX

Attitude Award: Braden White, Jr., LB, Florence, AL

Defensive Playmaker Award: Buddy Johnson, Jr., LB, Dallas, TX

Defensive MVP Award: Justin Madubuike, Jr., DL, McKinney, TX

Offensive Scout Team Player Award: Layden Robinson, Fr., OL, Manvel, TX

Bladen Reaves, Fr., RB, Atlanta, TX

Mr. Dependable Skill Award: Charles Oliver, Sr., DB, Fairfield, TX

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Award: Aaron Hansford, Jr., LB, Washington, D.C.

Newcomer Award: Connor Choate, Fr., DS, Coppell, TX

Ainias Smith, Fr., KR/PR, Sugar Land, TX

Impact Award: Braden Mann, Sr., P/KOS, Houston, TX

Ainias Smith, Fr., KR/PR, Sugar Land, TX

Special Teams MVP Award: Braden Mann, Sr., P/KOS, Houston, TX

Mr. Dependable: Ryan Renick, Jr., TE, Iola, TX

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

(Award based on attitude and commitment in the classroom, as well as attitude on the field)

Freshman: Zach Calzada, QB, Sugar Hill, GA

Sophomore: Seth Small, PLK, Katy, TX

Junior: Keldrick Carper, DB, Plain Dealing, LA

Senior: Colton Prater, OL, Bossier City, LA

Community Service Award: Keeath Magee II, LB, Houston, TX

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

Top Conditioned Athlete Award: Keldrick Carper, Jr., DB, Plain Dealing, LA

Kellen Mond, Jr., QB, San Antonio, TX

Colton Prater, Sr., OL, Bossier City, LA

Offensive Strength Award: Jhamon Ausbon, Jr., WR, Houston, TX

Jashaun Corbin, So., RB, Rockledge, FL

Carson Green, Jr., OL, Southlake, TX

Defensive Strength Award: Buddy Johnson, Jr., LB, Dallas, TX

Tyree Johnson, Fr., DL, Washington, D.C.

Myles Jones, Jr., DB, Magnolia, TX

Specialist Strength Award: Braden Mann, Sr., P/KOS, Houston, TX

Ainias Smith, Fr., PR/KR, Sugar Land, TX

Freshman Strength Award: DeMarvin Leal, DL, San Antonio, TX

Demani Richardson, DB, Waxahachie, TX

Layden Robinson, OL, Manvel, TX

Brian Williams, DB, Dallas, TX