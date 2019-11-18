Prater Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Texas A&M Football’s Colton Prater was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Aggies’ 30-6 victory over South Carolina, the league announced Monday morning.

Prater spearheaded the Aggies’ offensive line effort that led to 319 yards on the ground and more than 500 total yards while controlling the ball for a season-high 41:39 in time of possession against the Gamecocks. Saturday’s game was the first time the Aggies rushed for more than 300 yards on the ground since the 2016 season opener against UCLA. The 540 total yards was the most against a SEC opponent since gaining 592 in the double-overtime win over Tennessee in 2016. The Aggies had a pair of running backs reach the century mark on the ground for the second time this season.

The honor was the third weekly honor from the SEC this season for the Aggies as junior linebacker Buddy Johnson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 21 and running back Isaiah Spiller was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 4.

No. 24 Texas A&M travels to Athens, Ga. to take on No. 4 Georgia Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

SEC Weekly Football Honors – Week 12

OFFENSE – Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

DEFENSE – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS – Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

OFFENSIVE LINE – Colton Prater, C, Texas A&M & Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky

DEFENSIVE LINE – Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida

FRESHMAN – John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Ole Miss