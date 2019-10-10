Pressuring Tua important for Aggies as they look to upset #1 Bama

The Texas A&M football team knows that Tua Tagovailoa is the key to the Alabama football team. Certainly he's only one of 11 on the field when Bama has the ball, but as he goes, so rolls the Tide.

Clemson was able to get to Tua, sacking him twice and causing him to throw a pair of interceptions.

This year he has been nearly unstoppable. On 46 offensive drives Bama has scored 29 touchdowns.

Jimbo Fisher feels pressure on Tua will be key. The Aggie defense may not sack him a bunch, but they need to let him know they were close when they don't.

"You've got to challenge and mix it up and hopefully you can bat some balls," said Fisher. "Get great coverage and turn guys loose and get hits on the quarterback. Because I don't care who you are, if you get hit you get affected in everything you do. He's as good as there is in college football and an outstanding player."

The Aggies have logged six interceptions in the first five games. If they can get one against Alabama it would be Tua's first of the year and match last year's total for the Aggies.