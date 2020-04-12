Pushing fall sports to the spring?

There's still a lot of questions of when sports will be able to resume again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork discussed the hypothetical situation of modified athletic schedules/seasons for the next school year.

It's been about a month now since COVID-19 shut down the sports world. College athletes lost their spring season, and now we wait to see if the football season in the fall will be affected.

Bjork says he hasn't thought through the scenario yet, but if fall sports got pushed back to later dates, he thinks they'd find a way to accommodate all sports. "Given the circumstances, you'd make it work. You'd staff appropriately. You'd try to have the right game times. You'd work with TV partners." Bjork continued, "When the Masters got moved to mid-November, what did Twitter say? 'Hey, what's going to happen with college football? How are they going to schedule Sunday NFL?' I think you'd have those conversations about how you'd schedule all of it. But again, I think given the circumstances this is all unprecedented, you would find a way to accommodate whatever you had to do."

As of now, Aggie football is set to kick off their season September 5th against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field.

