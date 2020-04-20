Raiders coach Jon Gruden joins students online

Raiders coach Jon Gruden took a break from preparing for the NFL draft to drop into an online class at the University of Tennessee.

Gruden previewed some of the challenges the NFL might face in the draft starting Thursday night because it will be conducted remotely. He had a good practice run, though he needed help from his wife to get video started so he could appear online.

Wearing a Raiders’ hat and a Tennessee T-shirt, Gruden asked if anybody could see him in the video shared by Tennessee. He talked to the students about keeping grandparents safe and being the ones who will take the country forward once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Gruden needed help signing out as well: “I don’t know how to sign out. I don’t know if I can get out of here.”

