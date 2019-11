Allen Academy bounced back in strong fashion, after their first loss of the season last week versus Covenant Christian, with a 58-13 win over Grace Christian Academy in Bryan.

The Rams go to 8 and 1 on the season while the Eagles fall to 2 and 5.

Allen Academy plays their last game of the regular season on November 8 versus Alpha Omega Academy at 7:00 p.m.

Grace Christian Academy wraps up the season traveling to Lake Jackson to take on Brazosport Christian on November 8.