Randy Wylie Selected to Texas A&M Hall of Honor

The Texas A&M Lettermen's Association will hold its 42nd annual Burgess Banquet and honor former football standout Randy Wylie ‘86, when he is inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Honor. Wylie will be recognized for his commitment to Texas A&M and the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association for his direct involvement in the planning, funding and construction of the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club at the ceremony on Friday, September 13 in the Ford Hall of Champions.

Wylie lettered three seasons (1983, 1984, 1985) for the Aggies, helping A&M to the 1985 Southwest Conference Championship. Following completion of his degree in Construction Science, he served as a graduate assistant for the football team during the 1986 season and Cotton Bowl victory over Auburn.

After his playing career, Wylie served as president of the Letterman’s Association, helping membership numbers grow to an all-time high. Wylie remains active as a past president and over the years has served on nearly every Lettermen’s Association working committee.

Wylie, president of RLW Properties, Inc., a Fort Worth based company specializing in commercial construction, has sponsored nearly every Texas A&M Letterman’s Association event in the last two decades, always in honor of others.

Joining Wylie in the Class of 2019 are Alia Atkinson '10 from women's swimming & diving, Morenike Atunrase '08 of women's basketball, Patrick Bates '92, Hunter Goodwin '96, and Ty Warren ’03 from football, Kyle Hawthorne '79 from baseball, Joseph Jones '08 from men's basketball and Justin Oliver '09 and James E. Wiley '46 from men's track & field.

The Ford Hall of Champions is located on the west side of Kyle Field, and the event is open to the general public. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 7 p.m. Event sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are still available by calling the Lettermen's Association (979-846-3024) or at 12thman.com/burgessbanquet.