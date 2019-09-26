Rangers faces Montgomery in district opener

The Rudder football team will face Montgomery Friday night in the District 10-5A Division II opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

Rudder enters district play with a 2-1 record. Montgomery is 1-2.

First year Rudder head coach Eric Ezar feels his team is excited to open district play. "There is a different kind of mentality here and we are excited about that. We have a lot of young kids so I think they are very fired up to have a chance to be the first team in Rudder history to go to the playoffs." Ezar added, "That is something that we definitely want but we are taking baby steps to. We are a new program. We have been very excited about the steps we have been taking so far and we feel like we have a great chance to go out and win our first district ball game and that is what we have to take care of one step at a time."

Last season Rudder lost to Montgomery 46-22. The Bears went on to make the playoffs.