Rattlers roll in opening game

The Navasota girls varsity basketball team opened their 2019-20 campaign on a positive note defeating Cleveland on the road 72-10. The Rattlers scored the games first seven points and went on to a commanding 26-7 first quarter lead. The Big Blue defense did not allow a Cleveland Indian field goal the entire second and third quarters.

10 of the 11 Rattler players got into the scoring column including three in double figures. Senior guard Ta'shauna Leigh led all scorers with 18 points followed by post player Jakayla Jones and Porsche Jones who each had 11 points. Other Navasota players to score were Sha'dimon King with 9, Samia White with 7, Tanaiya Warren with 6, India Williams with 5, Nala Richardson with 4 and Bre Burrell and Keauna Seaton each had 1.

Navasota outrebounded the Indians 53-28. Jakayla Jones grabbed 11, Porsche Jones 10 and Sha'Dimon King 9.

The Big Blue forced a school record 53 Cleveland turnovers and converted them into 54 points. Ta'shauna Leigh had 14 steals while Tanaiya Warren had 6 and Jakayla Jones 5.

Navasota shot 37.1% from the field but only 50% from the line.

The 1-0 Rattlers continue play this Tuesday night when they travel to College Station to take on the A&M Consolidated Tigers. Tip off for the varsity game is at 6:30.