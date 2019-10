The Navasota Rattlers blew out the North Forest Bulldogs on homecoming night, 42-0.

The Rattlers would put up 35 points in the first half alone, one of those touchdowns came from the defense.

Navasota crowned Isabel Garcia as the 2019 homecoming queen.

The Rattlers (2-4, 2-0) will travel to Houston take on the Worthing Colts at Worthing High School on Friday, October 11.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.