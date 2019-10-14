Recap: Aggies vs Alabama

A key theme for the Aggie football team this year has been consistency or lack there of.

"That's the key, consistency of every play. When you play good teams you can't give them an inch, and we gave them some inches and they hurt us," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"I thought we played really well just small detail things that we could have done better to help us be more consistent, so I didn't think we played bad at all on offense but definitely some things we can correct," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

For the first time this year the Aggies started fast and scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game, but couldn't keep it going. They went three and out four times and settled for field goals twice.

"We had a sack, a missed run one time, had a dropped ball one time, had a missed throw one time. When you play good people like that, but also you have to understand what you're calling, what you're doing you're pressing yourself to get a lot more than what you gotta get because you're trying to match points when you come back too," said Fisher.

Alabama quickly had the momentum in their favor. The Crimson Tide scored their first three touchdowns on third and longs.

"They make you miss and that's what great players do, and they have great skill guys that can make you miss. You have to get tighter overages, get more rush. Also you can only cover those guys for so long so your rush has got to be a big part of that too ,and we didn't get enough pressure on the quarter back either," said Fisher.

"They did a good job of executing. I think they're a really good team. We're a really good team. They just came out ready to play. We came out ready to play, but we have to keep going and match their momentum. They had the momentum most of the game and we have to be able to get it back.

The Aggies head on the road Saturday to take on Ole Miss.