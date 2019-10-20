Recap: Aggies vs Ole Miss

The Aggies always talk about taking them one game at a time, but looking big picture, they knew beating Ole Miss would be huge in terms of getting one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

It was a game that head coach Jimbo Fisher said they did what they had to do when they needed to do to win. Despite missing a pair of field goals and only converting 3 of 13 third downs. The Aggies got a scoop and score from Buddy Johnson to retake the lead in the third quarter, and then Isiah Spiller scoring from 22 yards out to secure a hard fought 24-17 win on the road.

"You set your goals and the first goal is a winning season and bowl eligibility and all the things you have and at the same learning to go on the road and learn to preserve. It's not in your environment," said Fisher. "It's, everybody here is not yelling for you. It's easy to lay down like that and our kids will not do that. They will not do that now. They're going to play. There not going to always play well, that's not them. We've got to coach em. That's our responsibility to get them in that situation. But it was big to go on the road and get that win. Now we have to go home and play better and play against Mississippi State," Fisher added.

"He made this a big part of our season to find out who we are as a team coming off two losses in a row versus SEC opponents, who big these wins would be and then having that bye week and playing two more games. Just locking in and creating that new momentum for this team and creating that juice for the rest of the season," explained wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"We always talk about never quitting and always fighting and scratching and clawing. This team understands that we've got to keep fighting no matter what the situation is, no matter what the score is. That is something we did big tonight and I'm blessed to be on this team," said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

"Anias had some big time punt returns and defense had some big plays and one that lead to a touchdown and then stopping them in the red zone multiple times," said quarterback Kellen Mond. "Offense obviously has some stuff to clean up, but as a whole team I like where we are at," added Mond.

Up next for the Aggies a trip back home to Kyle Field to go for the magnolia state sweep as they host Mississippi State at 11 o'clock. You can see the game on the SEC Network.