Recapping Auburn: A closer look at the Aggies 28-20 loss

Texas A&M had their second opportunity to make a statement on Saturday. Instead, missed opportunities, a turn over, and slow starts were the story again for the Aggies against a top ten opponent. The Aggies fell to Auburn 28-20.

"We didn't start the halves very well that's something we try to take a lot of pride in," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"I feel like even since last year one of the biggest things that we need to focus on is getting started early and whether that be in the running game the pass game but just putting points up on the board early," said Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

"Definitely frustrating you never want to give them any extra chances or opportunities to capitalize on, but Auburn played a great game and in the SEC you can't give teams those opportunities," said Texas A&M wide receiver.

Auburn on the hand, started out fast. Anthony Schwartz ran in a 57 yard touchdown on just the fourth play of the game setting the tempo for the Tigers run game all day. Auburn picked up 193 yards rushing on 42 carries against an Aggie defense that had only allowed an average of 83 yards rushing coming into this game.

"It was a lot of little things like missed assignments or missed tackles and things like that. They just end up driving down the field, first down here first down there, stuff like that just can't happen," said Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson.

"I just feel like going up against a team like Auburn we had to understand that they're on the road they we're going to come out to play, and we weren't as sound as we were suppose to be early on and we have to pay for it," said Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper

The Aggies struggled to pick up any yards on the ground, 56 to be exact. But, say as a whole the offense needs to play better.

"We always have a good balance, but we need to figure out how to get that running game going and still we can be more consistent on the passing just as a whole offense we gotta figure it out and you know we're not pointing any fingers ever we're a collective unit," said Mond.

They'll look to keep moving forward against Arkansas on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Kick off is set for 11 a.m.