Record 75 Texas A&M Student-Athletes Named to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M was represented by a school-record 75 student-athletes on the 2020 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
The Aggies eclipsed the previous record of 72 Winter Academic Honor Roll student-athletes, which was set in 2019.
Equestrian turned in a school-best 29 Academic Honor Roll selections. Women’s (22) and men’s (11) swimming & diving recorded the second-and third-most honorees, respectively.
Men’s basketball led all other men’s hoops teams in the SEC with eight honorees, it also made the biggest leap of any A&M Winter sport, boasting six more honor roll student-athletes than last year. Women’s basketball improved as well, locking in two more student-athletes than in 2019.
The 2019-20 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2019 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria was followed:
(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Texas A&M 2020 Winter SEC Honor Roll (75)
Men's Basketball (8)
Jay Jay Chandler – University Studies
Savion Flagg – University Studies
Mark French – Marketing
Luke McGhee – Mechanical Engineering
Wendell Mitchell – Sport Management
Josh Nebo – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
Everett Vaughn – Construction Science
Zach Walker – Management
Women's Basketball (5)
Anna Dreimane – University Studies
Aahliyah Jackson – University Studies
N'dea Jones – Performance Studies
Cheah Rael-Whitsitt – University Studies
Aaliyah Wilson – Sport Management
Equestrian (29)
Evelyn Beesaw – Biomedical Sciences
Grace Bentien – Communication
Rebecca Bigelow – Biomedical Sciences
Anna Billings – Ag Leadership & Development
Grace Boston – Psychology
Lisa Bricker – Kinesiology
Rheagan Bryant – Health
Tina Christie – Agribusiness
Katie Conklin – Sport Management
Cameron Crenwelge – Management
Caroline Dance – Kinesiology
Darby Gardner – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
Marissa Harrell – Ag Communications & Journalism
Julie Hill – Biomedical Sciences
Nicole Leonard – University Studies
Alex Marlow – Marketing
Taylor Masson – Ag Communications & Journalism
Kamiah McGrath – Sport Management
Rhian Murphy – Psychology
Lauren Rachuba – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science
Haley Redifer – Business Administration
Lauren Reid – Economics
Shelby Reine – Animal Science
Lindsay Schauder – Ag Communications & Journalism
Mali Selman – Statistics
Hannah Tapling – Psychology
Ann Elizabeth Tebow – Biomedical Sciences
Kenleigh Wells – Animal Science
Ellie Williams – Construction Science
Men's Swimming & Diving (11)
Clayton Bobo – Business Administration
Jake Gibbons – Public Service &Administration
Gus Karau – Industrial Distribution
Adam Koster – Supply Chain Management
Sean Morey – Biomedical Sciences
Felipe Rizzo – Accounting
Mark Schnippenkoetter – Supply Chain Management
Peter Simmons – Mechanical Engineering
Hudson Smith – Construction Science
Luke Stuart – General Studies
Benjamin Walker – Accounting
Women's Swimming & Diving (22)
Haley Allen – Economics
Kaley Batten – Finance
Charlye Campbell – Community Health
Emma Carlton – Interdisciplinary Studies
Chloe Ceyanes – General Studies
Kara Eisenmann – Biomedical Engineering
Raena Eldridge – Genetics
Joy Field – Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences
Karling Hemstreet – Animal Science
Sara Metzsch – Health
Amy Miller – Health
Taylor Pike – English
Katie Portz – Marketing
Kylie Powers – Environmental Geoscience
Jing Wen Quah – Biomedical Sciences
Victoria Roubique – Interdisciplinary Studies
Golf Sapianchai – Computer Engineering
Sam Siebenaller – Interdisciplinary Studies
Caroline Theil – Health
Camryn Toney – Kinesiology
Mollie Wright – General Studies
Haley Yelle – Urban & Regional Planning