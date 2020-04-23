Record 75 Texas A&M Student-Athletes Named to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

Texas A&M was represented by a school-record 75 student-athletes on the 2020 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

The Aggies eclipsed the previous record of 72 Winter Academic Honor Roll student-athletes, which was set in 2019.

Equestrian turned in a school-best 29 Academic Honor Roll selections. Women’s (22) and men’s (11) swimming & diving recorded the second-and third-most honorees, respectively.

Men’s basketball led all other men’s hoops teams in the SEC with eight honorees, it also made the biggest leap of any A&M Winter sport, boasting six more honor roll student-athletes than last year. Women’s basketball improved as well, locking in two more student-athletes than in 2019.

The 2019-20 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2019 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Texas A&M 2020 Winter SEC Honor Roll (75)

Men's Basketball (8)

Jay Jay Chandler – University Studies

Savion Flagg – University Studies

Mark French – Marketing

Luke McGhee – Mechanical Engineering

Wendell Mitchell – Sport Management

Josh Nebo – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science

Everett Vaughn – Construction Science

Zach Walker – Management

Women's Basketball (5)

Anna Dreimane – University Studies

Aahliyah Jackson – University Studies

N'dea Jones – Performance Studies

Cheah Rael-Whitsitt – University Studies

Aaliyah Wilson – Sport Management

Equestrian (29)

Evelyn Beesaw – Biomedical Sciences

Grace Bentien – Communication

Rebecca Bigelow – Biomedical Sciences

Anna Billings – Ag Leadership & Development

Grace Boston – Psychology

Lisa Bricker – Kinesiology

Rheagan Bryant – Health

Tina Christie – Agribusiness

Katie Conklin – Sport Management

Cameron Crenwelge – Management

Caroline Dance – Kinesiology

Darby Gardner – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science

Marissa Harrell – Ag Communications & Journalism

Julie Hill – Biomedical Sciences

Nicole Leonard – University Studies

Alex Marlow – Marketing

Taylor Masson – Ag Communications & Journalism

Kamiah McGrath – Sport Management

Rhian Murphy – Psychology

Lauren Rachuba – Recreation, Park & Tourism Science

Haley Redifer – Business Administration

Lauren Reid – Economics

Shelby Reine – Animal Science

Lindsay Schauder – Ag Communications & Journalism

Mali Selman – Statistics

Hannah Tapling – Psychology

Ann Elizabeth Tebow – Biomedical Sciences

Kenleigh Wells – Animal Science

Ellie Williams – Construction Science

Men's Swimming & Diving (11)

Clayton Bobo – Business Administration

Jake Gibbons – Public Service &Administration

Gus Karau – Industrial Distribution

Adam Koster – Supply Chain Management

Sean Morey – Biomedical Sciences

Felipe Rizzo – Accounting

Mark Schnippenkoetter – Supply Chain Management

Peter Simmons – Mechanical Engineering

Hudson Smith – Construction Science

Luke Stuart – General Studies

Benjamin Walker – Accounting

Women's Swimming & Diving (22)

Haley Allen – Economics

Kaley Batten – Finance

Charlye Campbell – Community Health

Emma Carlton – Interdisciplinary Studies

Chloe Ceyanes – General Studies

Kara Eisenmann – Biomedical Engineering

Raena Eldridge – Genetics

Joy Field – Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences

Karling Hemstreet – Animal Science

Sara Metzsch – Health

Amy Miller – Health

Taylor Pike – English

Katie Portz – Marketing

Kylie Powers – Environmental Geoscience

Jing Wen Quah – Biomedical Sciences

Victoria Roubique – Interdisciplinary Studies

Golf Sapianchai – Computer Engineering

Sam Siebenaller – Interdisciplinary Studies

Caroline Theil – Health

Camryn Toney – Kinesiology

Mollie Wright – General Studies

Haley Yelle – Urban & Regional Planning