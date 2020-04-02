Redifer, Riddle named NCEA Riders of the Month

Texas A&M Equestrian’s Haley Redifer and Hayley Riddle were named National Collegiate Equestrian Association March Riders of the Month, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Thursday.

Redifer was awarded the Dover Saddlery Fences Rider of the Month, and Riddle was named Shorty's Horsemanship Rider of the Month.

In the lone meet of the month, Redifer helped lead the Fences squad to a 3-2 victory at No. 1 Auburn, posting an 86 to knock off Ava Stearns’ 72. The Barboursville, Virginia, native received Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors, which was her fourth consecutive MOP of the season and set a new school record for most consecutive MOPs.

In Horsemanship, Riddle was named MOP, after she set a meet and season-high score of 76.5 to edge out Auburn’s Deanna Green’s 76.