Relay gold for Fred Kerley, Jessica Beard in World Championships 4x400

On the last day of the 17th IAAF World Championships at Khalifa International Stadium a pair Aggie alums – Fred Kerley and Jessica Beard – claimed gold medals from the final of the 4x400 relays.

Kerley ran the opening leg of the United States men’s 4x400 while another Texas A&M alum, Deon Lendore, raced on the third leg for Trinidad & Tobago.

The Americans posted a world-leading winning time of 2:56.69 as Michael Cherry, Wil London and Rai Benjamin followed Kerley’s leg. Jamaica finished second in 2:57.90 with Belgium third at 2:58.78. Trinidad & Tobago clocked 3:00.74 to place fifth behind Colombia’s 2:59.50.

On the all-time world list, the United States time ranks as the No. 11 performance while it’s the No. 9 performance on the all-time U.S. list. It’s also the fastest time recorded in the 4x400 relay since the Americans won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, and the fourth fastest time ever run at the World Outdoor Championships.

The United States women were just as dominant in capturing gold with a world-leading 3:18.92 from a line-up of Phyllis Francis, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Wadeline Jonathas. Poland ran 3:21.89 as runner-up with Jamaica third in 3:22.37.

Beard ran in the semifinal of the women’s 4x400 and earned her second relay gold of these World Championships. She was also on the United States mixed 4x400 relay which claimed gold earlier in the week.

For her career, Beard has now earned five relay gold medals and six medals overall from five appearances in the World Outdoor Championships. She was part of gold medal performances in the women’s 4x400 relay in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2019 along with a silver medal in 2015.

On the all-time list of multiple medalists in the women’s 4x400 relay at World Outdoor Championships, Beard is tied with two others – Sanya Richards (USA) and Novlene Williams (Jamaica) – who have five medals in the event. Four individuals are tied at six medals each to lead the list.