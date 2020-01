Texas A&M junior defensive back Debione Renfro announced on social media Wednesday that he is skipping his final year of eligibility at Texas A&M and is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Renfro finished the 2019 season with 33 tackles and 2.5 tackles form loss. In his three year career Renfro recorded 124 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks